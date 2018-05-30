Former NFL Player Matt Leinart Marries Actress Josie Loren

Former NFL player Matt Leinart officially put the #RingAroundTheJosie on actress Josie Loren at the couple’s wedding Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina.

The onetime Buffalo Bills quarterback, 35, married the Make It or Break It star, 31, at the Basilica of St. Lawrence, with the reception following at the Grove Park Inn.

Of course, a starry wedding calls for starry guests. Loren’s Make It or Break It costar Cassie Scerbo attended, as well as 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa.

Josie Loren and Matt Leinart Tibrina Hobson/Getty

And during the reception, Lachey, 44, got on stage to sing Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” alongside the bride’s mom. A guest even captured a video of the special moment on Instagram.

Leinart has a son with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron, who also shares two children with Detroit Pistons basketball player Blake Griffin, who’s been making headlines for a relationship with Kendall Jenner. Leinart previously dated Paris Hilton and Kristin Cavallari.

The couple documented the days leading up to their wedding weekend on Instagram, using the very punny hashtag #RingAroundTheJosie to keep everyone involved during their big day.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Both Leinart and Loren made it clear how excited they were to tie the knot. “5 days and counting until I call you my wife @josloren,” the Heisman Trophy winner captioned his photo.

“ITS OFFICIALLY MY WEDDING MONTH!!!! T-25 days till I get to marry the guy that makes me laugh every single day! I mean…how lucky am I?! 😉 @mattleinartqb #RingAroundTheJosie #TheLeinarts2018,” the 17 Again actress captioned her picture on May 1.

Loren even called it, “the best week ever” just four days before her wedding day on Instagram.

Guests at the wedding posted photos on social media calling the night “epic” and said that “the love and energy in the room was unreal.”