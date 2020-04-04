Matt LeBlanc Reveals the Strangest Thing to Happen to Him While Starring on Friends

Image zoom Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc is reflecting on one strange moment that stuck out to him during his years starring on Friends in the ’90s.

During a pre-taped appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor, 52, revealed he encountered some “weird” invasions of privacy.

“I remember one time, it was during the week, I had been flipping channels and watching the news and for some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, six quadrants,” he began to tell host Kelly Clarkson.

“Each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot,” he explained. “I was watching it and there was no information or news, it was just showing houses.”

However, the 52-year-old shared there was a silver lining to seeing his house from afar. “I remember looking closely at my house and thinking ‘F— I need a new roof,’ ” he laughed. “So the helicopter flies away and I get the ladder and I go up there.”

While Friends was a major hit in the ’90s, LeBlanc shared, “it feels somehow just as relevant as it did back then.”

“It felt really huge, but the way things are now with social media and streaming, the ability to binge-watch something,” he said is what made a big difference in the show’s widespread audience.

“It’s funny because we’re all so much older now. You look on TV and you think ‘Look you’re so young!’ And you come back and you’re like ‘Jesus,’ ” he added.

The star also dished on details about the highly anticipated Friends reunion special at HBO Max.

“It’s not a scripted thing, it’s not like an episode,” he explained. “It’s more of the six of us together talking about the good old days.”

He jokingly added,, “Like we got the band back together without the instruments.”

Production for the reunion special has been postponed until at least May due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter reported.