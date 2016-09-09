Matt LeBlanc Reveals the Unexpected and 'Far Away' Place That Someone Recognized Him as Joey from Friends

It’s been 12 years since audiences said goodbye to Friends, but fans around the globe still seem to identify the actors as their characters from the 10-season comedy.

Matt LeBlanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani on the series, revealed the unexpected and “far away” place that someone recognized him as his character.

“I was in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, shooting a thing for Top Gear,” the Top Gear host told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, we were far away from civilization. And these people were wearing robes, and they live in caves and stuff.”

The 49-year-old, who stars in CBS’ upcoming Man with a Plan, added of the encounter: “They called me Joey and said, ‘How you doin’?’ in a really butchered accent. It was like, ‘Oh wow. Did not see that one coming.’… The show is everywhere. It still holds up.”

In August, LeBlanc reunited with fellow Friends star Matthew Perry at the 2016 TCA summer press tour and remarked that the pair will remain friends forever.

“I can not see him for five years and then put me in a room with him and it’d be like I saw him yesterday,” LeBlanc said. “We still short hand with one another. It’s amazing. Ten years in a building with no windows with the door locked, we got to know each other pretty well.”

Man with A Plan premieres Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.