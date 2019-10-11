Matt Lauer's Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Thanks Her Fiancé for His Strength and Support

Matt Lauer‘s rape accuser Brooke Nevils is expressing her gratitude for her fiancé Luke Thompson.

One day after her allegations that Lauer allegedly anally raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics became public, Nevils, 35, penned a sweet note on Twitter to Thompson, whom she has been spotted in New York City with.

“The mystery man spotted with me by the photographers camped outside our building is my incredibly strong and supportive fiancé, Luke,” she wrote on Twitter beside a photo of the couple, featuring Nevils with her arm around the political strategist as he leaned into her.

“I look forward to being spotted with him for the rest of our lives,” she lovingly added of Thompson.

According to Thompson’s LinkedIn page, the 35-year-old has his Ph.D. in political science from Yale University and is currently working as the president of Ad Astra Insights.

He previously served as the director of analytics for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the page indicates.

Nevils’ tweet of gratitude comes after an intense day and a half for the Emmy-nominated producer.

On Wednesday, Variety published details from Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, which recounted Nevils’ alleged rape by Lauer, 61.

“It was non-consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she reportedly told Farrow in the book. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

Nevils said in the book that she had more sexual encounters with Lauer back in New York City, according to Variety, telling Farrow: “It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship.”

The ousted Today co-anchor, who recently finalized his divorce from longtime wife Annette Roque, penned a lengthy letter in response, saying the encounter in Sochi was the beginning of his affair with Nevils and “the first of many sexual encounters between us over the next several months.”

“At no time, during or after her multiple visits to my apartment, did she express in words or actions any discomfort with being there, or with our affair,” he said. “She also went out of her way to see me several times in my dressing room at work, and on one of those occasions, we had a sexual encounter. It showed terrible judgment on my part, but it was completely mutual and consensual.”

Lauer, who pointed out what he claims are “contradictions” in Nevils’ story, also acknowledged that people were aware of the affair and that they “reluctantly and quietly reached out in the past two years and shared what they know.”

“They have accurately described Brooke and her role in this affair. I hope those people will understand that these allegations cross a serious line, and what they can share is a vital truth, even if it may seem unpopular,” he added before concluding that he has “never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period.”

In response to Lauer’s denial, Nevils released a statement on NBC Nightly News hours later and slammed his open letter as a “case study in victim-blaming.”

“There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence,” Nevils said. “His open letter was a case study in victim-blaming.

“I am not afraid of him now,” she added. “Regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.”

Nevils also expressed gratitude to those who have been moved to share their own stories after hearing hers in a message on Twitter.

“I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support. It takes courage, and I am truly grateful,” Nevils tweeted.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.