Matt Lauer Keeps a Low Profile at Florida Airport in Rare Public Sighting

Matt Lauer is on the move.

The disgraced news anchor, 61, was spotted arriving at an airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, last week. Lauer kept a low profile in a pair of blue jeans and baseball cap as he waited for a car to pick him up.

While it is unclear why he traveled to the Sunshine State, it marks a rare public appearance for the longtime news anchor, who was fired from the Today show in November 2017.

Since the scandal, has spent the last year living a quiet life away from the spotlight in the Hamptons.

“It has been hard for him. He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands,” a source close to Lauer told PEOPLE last year. “He is not doing well.”

As Lauer and his estranged wife Annette Roque worked out the terms of their divorce, the former couple continued living together at their Hamptons compound with sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

“He spends his days doing as much kids stuff as he can,” a second source told PEOPLE.

Though Lauer spends most of his time at home, he has a close-knit group of friends with whom he socializes.

“He is not dating,” added the second source. “Some former colleagues have visited him. He has some long-term friends he sees and hangs out with on a regular basis.”

In May 2018, the network released a report about Lauer’s firing. The internal investigation, which was led by NBCUniversal general counsel Kim Harris, focused on four complainants’ allegations and resulted from nearly 70 interviews with current and former employees and more than 30 focus groups with 262 current employees.

In the first paragraphs of the report, the investigation team states that Lauer “admitted to engaging in sexual activity” with the anonymous woman whose allegations prompted his firing.

Lauer also admitted to — and apologized for — seeing NBC staffers romantically during his tenure at the network.

“Five months ago I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility, apologized to the people I had hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family. I have worked every day since then to honor that promise,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE in April.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months – including a claim that I would, or even could, lock someone in my office. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost,” Lauer continued.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” he concluded.