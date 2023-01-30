Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source

"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," a source tells PEOPLE of former Today anchor Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Published on January 30, 2023 07:16 PM
Matt Lauer
Photo: The Image Direct

Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas are still going strong.

The pair stepped out together for a date night in New York City over the weekend. The former Today anchor, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket and heels.

"Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple. "They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years."

"They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together," the source adds. "They have many of the same interests."

Another source tells PEOPLE the pair enjoy living a low-key life together.

"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," the source says. "They are off the radar and low-key. They are enjoying their lives."

Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas
Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas. Jason Kempin/Getty; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The couple's outing comes after a source told PEOPLE in November that the television personality has continued to tighten his inner circle five years after being ousted from the Today show.

The source shared that Lauer had "kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year," particularly following the release of his former co-host Katie Couric's memoir, Going There.

"He was really upset by Katie Couric's book," the source revealed. "His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie's book, and because talking to people from his past is painful."

In 2021, another source shared with PEOPLE that Abas was "very happy" in her relationship with Lauer. The couple met through work about 20 years ago and remained friends. Following Lauer's divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque in 2019, he and Abas began dating.

Lauer and Abas both live in New York and spend time with each other between her work travels, according to the source, who added: "She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself."

The source added that Abas supports Lauer "in every way" and that his past does not affect her business.

Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, reported that he sexually harassed her. Several other women came forward with similar accusations shortly thereafter.

Nevils went public to Ronan Farrow for his 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. To Farrow, Nevils alleged that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she was working for NBC's Meredith Vieira. Lauer has insisted all of his encounters were consensual.

