Matt Lauer Seen in the Hamptons 1 Year After Today Firing — as Source Says He's 'Not Doing Well'

Matt Lauer made a rare appearance in public on Thursday as he went shopping in the Hamptons.

Lauer was spotted leaving a hardware store in Sag Harbour — just one day after the year anniversary of his ousting from NBC over alleged sexual misconduct.

The disgraced new anchor looked relaxed and casual in a grey sweater, jeans and a baseball cap.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Lauer has struggled to come to terms with his new low-key lifestyle.

“It has been hard for him. He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands,” the source said. “He is not doing well.”

The longtime news anchor, who was fired from the Today show in November 2017, “is not thinking about working again right now.”

Instead, Lauer is focusing all his attention at home — with his children.