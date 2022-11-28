Matt Lauer Remains 'Withdrawn' 5 Years After 'Today' Exit: 'Talking to People from His Past Is Painful'

A source tells PEOPLE the former morning show anchor's "level of trust has diminished with a lot of people he considered friends" since he was fired over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

By
and
Published on November 28, 2022 09:04 PM
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer. Photo: Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Matt Lauer is continuing to tighten his inner circle five years after being ousted from the Today show.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the former morning show anchor, 64, has "kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year," particularly following the release of his former co-host Katie Couric's memoir, Going There.

"He was really upset by Katie Couric's book," the insider reveals. "She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust."

The source continues, "His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie's book, and because talking to people from his past is painful."

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. James Devaney/WireImage

The insider adds that Lauer is in "transitional time" with his two older children — Jack, 21, and Romy, 19 — who are now in college, and his youngest, 16-year-old Thrijs, who is in high school. The source notes he is a "semi-empty nester, not working."

A rep for Couric did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

During an appearance on Today in Oct. 2021, Couric, 65, said that when she heard about the allegations against Lauer, it was "really, really hard and it took me a long time to process what was going on."

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Couric on Being 'Shocked' by Matt Lauer's Behavior: 'It Just Seemed So Callous'

"The side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew. He was kind, generous, considerate, a good colleague," she said. "I got more information and learned more about what was going on behind the scenes. And then I did some of my own reporting, talked to people, tried to excavate what had been going on. It was really devastating and also disgusting."

"I think what I realized is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew. I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did, and why he was so reckless, and callous, and honestly abusive to other women," Couric continued.

In a 2021 PEOPLE cover story, the television personality reiterated how she was "shocked" after learning of the allegations, and called Lauer's behavior "grossly inappropriate."

"That's not the Matt I knew," Couric said. "There's a duality in human beings, and sometimes they don't let you see both sides."

katie-couric-matt-lauer.jpg
Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, reported that he sexually harassed her. Several other women came forward with similar accusations shortly thereafter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Nevils went public to Ronan Farrow for his 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. To Farrow, Nevils alleged that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she was working for NBC's Meredith Vieira. Lauer has said all of his encounters were consensual.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Matt Lauer
How Matt Lauer's Life Has Changed 4 Years After He Was Fired from the 'Today' Show
Katie Couric and Matt Lauer
Katie Couric Says She Has 'No Relationship' with Matt Lauer Today, Calls His Behavior 'Disgusting'
Katie Couric
Katie Couric Stands by New Memoir on 'Today' : 'I Wanted to Share the Messy Parts' of My Life
Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling 'Fell in Love' with Anne Hathaway Because of How She Handled 2012 Matt Lauer Interview
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas
Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship with Girlfriend Shamin Abas — Years After 'Today' Show Firing
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly looks on against the Houston Dash during a game between Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
U.S. Soccer Report Finds 'Systemic' Abuse and Misconduct Within National Women's Soccer League
savannah guthrie
Look Back at 'Today' Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
win butler, arcade fire
Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire's Music After Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations