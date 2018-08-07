Matt Lauer Goes Paddleboarding in the Hamptons 9 Months After Today Show Scandal

Matt Lauer made a rare appearance in public on Saturday as he went paddleboarding in the Hamptons.

Lauer attended the Paddle for Pink event at Havens Beach in Sag Harbor, according to Page Six.

In the photos, Lauer seemed happy and relaxed in a white shirt, grey shorts and a Yankees cap.

“Matt wasn’t signed up but came with a friend and took part in the 3-mile paddleboard race,” a source told Page Six. “He remained pretty incognito, but his car had a for-sale sign.”

Lauer has made few public appearances since he was fired from Today in December following sexual misconduct allegations. In June, he was spotted riding a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Hamptons. In January, he was seen buying pizza in Sag Harbor after he and wife Annette Roque, who are heading toward a $100 million divorce, visited Bright Side Farm.

Lauer put his Hamptons mansion on the market in 2016 and dropped the asking price to $12.75 million in March.

Last month, Lauer gave his first interview since the scandal broke to Checkpoint with John Campbell, discussing a fight he is in with a government agency and a hiking group about a road on his New Zealand property.

“I think they see me as an easy mark. I believe they think that New Zealanders are going to find some outrage there,” he said. “I will tell people, they don’t know the circumstances of that situation. I promise you. I’m not at liberty to talk, nor do I want to talk about that. But they’re choosing this fight for a reason. This is why this fight was chosen now.”

In May, NBC announced that an internal investigation “found credible the four complainants’ allegations that Lauer engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

A source told PEOPLE in April that Lauer was “truly devastated” about the situation. “He wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” the source said.