Matt Lauer Doesn't Socialize with Friends Much These Days, Says Source

It’s been nearly a year since Matt Lauer was fired by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct, but the former Today show anchor is still keeping a low profile.

“Matt doesn’t really socialize much with his friends anymore,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He’s been staying close to home and focusing all his energy on the kids. If he does go out, it’s for them.”

While Lauer, 60, and his estranged wife Annette Roque are still working out the terms of their divorce, the former couple is still living together at their Hamptons compound with sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

“The divorce isn’t final, but they’re still proceeding with it, and it should be finalized before too long,” says the source. “They’re still working out the division of the assets, though nothing is final. There’s no $20 million figure that’s been worked out yet.”

Roque once filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane” behavior, though she withdrew the petition three weeks later. And in 2014, Roque was once again “shopping for a divorce lawyer,” a legal source told PEOPLE earlier this year.