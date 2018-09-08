Matt Lauer Is Not Planning a Comeback: He's 'Focusing All His Energy on the Kids,' Source Says

As Matt Lauer navigates life nearly a year after being fired from NBC over alleged sexual misconduct, the father of three is focusing his attention at home — with his children.

“Matt doesn’t really socialize much with his friends anymore. He’s been staying close to home and laying really low and focusing all his energy on the kids,” a source tells PEOPLE, noting that Lauer, 60, is still residing at the Hamptons compound where his estranged wife, Annette Roque, also lives.

“If he does go out, it’s for them,” the source says about Lauer and Roque’s children: sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14. “He supports his kids’ events.”

The longtime news anchor, who was fired from the Today show in November, “is not planning any kind of TV comeback right now,” the source adds.

Following his dismissal from NBC last fall, Lauer and Roque split and are staying away from the spotlight as they work through their divorce.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Lauer “is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people.”

“But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on,” the source said. “They know this, but the kids are important to both of them.”

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque MATT AGUDO/INSTAR

At the end of August, Lauer and Roque, who wed in 1998, were spotted together at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York.

For the Hampton Classic, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, Lauer sported khaki pants, brown shoes, a dark, long-sleeved polo shirt and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Roque, 51, looked summery for the event in a red, floral print top, grey capri pants, black flip flops and a wide-brimmed hat.

During the event, both Roque and Lauer were seen interacting with fellow attendees and traded off walking their dog.