Matt Lauer Celebrates Labor Day Weekend in the Hamptons on His Boat, Resilient

Since Matt Lauer was fired by NBC last fall for alleged sexual misconduct, the former Today show anchor has largely been lying low in the Hamptons, and Labor Day weekend was no exception.

On Sunday, Lauer, 60, was photographed alone aboard his boat, Resilient, in Sag Harbor, New York.

The outing marks one of a handful of Lauer sightings in recent months. Most recently, he and his wife Annette Roque were spotted at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on Aug. 26.

The photos of them at the event with their dog emerged amid reports that they have nearly finalized their divorce, with Lauer agreeing to pay Roque up to $20 million.

Page Six also reported that Lauer and Roque have agreed to share custody of sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

In the wake of Lauer’s firing, several insiders told PEOPLE that Lauer was allegedly often unfaithful to Roque, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting on a blind date.

Roque once filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane” behavior, though she withdrew the petition three weeks later. And in 2014, Roque was once again “shopping for a divorce lawyer,” a legal source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Lauer “rarely talks” to Roque, and added that the two were “preparing for divorce.”

“He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” the source said. “But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them.”