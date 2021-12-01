Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship with Girlfriend Shamin Abas — Years After Today Show Firing

Matt Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment

In the years since he was fired by NBC over accusations of sexual harassment, Matt Lauer has found romance with PR executive Shamin Abas, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Nov. 29, 2017, NBC revealed that a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" had been filed against the former Today anchor.

Four years later, the source says Abas, 52, is "very happy" in her relationship with Lauer, 63.

The couple met through work about 20 years ago and remained friends. Following Lauer's divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque in 2019, he and Abas began dating.

Lauer and Abas both live in New York and spend time with each other between her work travels, according to the source, who adds: "She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself."

The Welsh-born publicist was previously married twice, first to a Detroit-based dentist and then to nightclub entrepreneur Frank Cilione.

As for Lauer, the source says Abas supports him "in every way" and that his past does not affect her business.

Nevils told Farrow that she was "too drunk to consent" and also stated multiple times that she did not want to have anal intercourse.

In the book, Nevils also said she had more sexual encounters with Lauer in New York City, telling Farrow: "It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship."

At the time, Lauer penned a lengthy letter in response, claiming the encounter was "extramarital, but consensual." He said the encounter in Sochi was the beginning of his affair with Nevils and "the first of many sexual encounters between us over the next several months."

Lauer additionally claimed that he has "never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period."