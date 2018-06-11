Matt Lauer Buys a New Harley-Davidson Motorcycle 7 Months After Today Show Scandal

Matt Lauer has a new ride.

Lauer, 60, was spotted driving around on his brand-new Harley-Davidson earlier last week. In the photo, taken on Friday, the former Today show anchor cruises around the Hamptons on his silver and black bike.

He was dressed casually for the afternoon outing, wearing a pair of blue jeans with a matching sweatshirt. He also wore a protective helmet on his head.

Lauer has been lying low in the Hamptons since being fired from the Today show after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace— and a source close to him recently told PEOPLE that he remains “truly devastated” over the situation that ended his career.

In May, the network released a report about the scandal. The internal investigation, which was led by NBCUniversal general counsel Kim Harris, focused on four complainants’ allegations and resulted from nearly 70 interviews with current and former employees and over 30 focus groups with 262 current employees.

In the first paragraphs of the report, the investigation team states that Lauer “admitted to engaging in sexual activity” with the anonymous woman whose allegations prompted his firing.

Lauer also admitted to – and apologized for — seeing NBC staffers romantically during his tenure at the network.

“Five months ago I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility, apologized to the people I had hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family. I have worked every day since then to honor that promise,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE in April.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months – including a claim that I would, or even could, lock someone in my office. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost,” Lauer continued.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE this week that Lauer and his wife are “barely speaking.” They have three kids together.