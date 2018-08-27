Despite their ongoing divorce, Matt Lauer and Annette Roque were spotted together over the weekend.

The former Today show anchor and Roque both attended the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on Sunday, when they were photographed standing side-by-side.

For the Hampton Classic, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States running from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2, Lauer, 60, sported khaki pants, brown shoes, a dark, long-sleeved polo shirt and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Roque, 51, looked summery for the event in a red, floral print top, grey capri pants, black flip flops and a wide-brimmed hat.

During the event, both Roque and Lauer were seen interacting with fellow attendees and traded off walking their dog.

RELATED: Matt Lauer Is Heading for a $100 Million Divorce: What’s at Stake?

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the couple’s divorce was nearing its finalization and Lauer has agreed to pay Roque up to $20 million.

The outlet also reported that the pair, who wed 20 years ago in 1998, has agreed to share custody of sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

Entertainment Tonight also reported the $20 million figure.

Annette Roque and Matt Lauer Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Last fall, Lauer was fired from NBC in November for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Roque once filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane” behavior, though she withdrew the petition three weeks later. And in 2014, Roque was once again “shopping for a divorce lawyer,” a legal source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

Following Lauer’s firing from NBC, the pair stopped wearing their wedding bands, were “preparing for divorce” as of April and were “barely speaking to each other.”

In May, a source told PEOPLE that “the damage in this marriage can’t be fixed.”