Matt Lauer and Wife Annette 'Barely Speaking' as They Prepare to Divorce After 20 Years: Source

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque‘s marriage continues to be on the rocks in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

“He and Annette are barely speaking to each other,” a source tells PEOPLE about former Today show anchor Lauer, 60.

Although the couple’s communication is heavily fragmented, the insider notes that Matt is still on the property where his wife of 20 years and three children are living in the Hamptons.

Lauer and Roque, 51, wed in 1998 after meeting on a blind date. They share three kids together: sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

In November, NBC fired the veteran anchor. A source later told PEOPLE that Lauer was let go due to sexual misconduct throughout 2014 with a female staffer, including at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (Another source with knowledge of the situation said Lauer had viewed this relationship as “consensual” and was “dumbfounded” by the accusation.)

Women have also anonymously accused him of sexual harassment and assault in reports published by Variety and The New York Times. He addressed the allegations in a statement released Nov. 30, and recently released a second statement.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months- including a claim that I would, or even could, lock someone in my office. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in April.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” he concluded.

Shortly after the scandal broke in the fall, Lauer and Roque were seen no longer wearing their wedding rings, but they continued to live under one roof.

Lauer was also committed to “fighting to save the marriage. He doesn’t want a divorce,” said an insider at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Matt Lauer Breaks His Silence for First Time in 5 Months to Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations

But since the claims against Lauer came forward nearly six months ago, their relationship appears to now be more strained than ever.

At the end of April, another source told PEOPLE that Lauer “rarely talks” to Roque,” and added that the two are “preparing for divorce.”

“He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” that source said. “But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them.”