Matt Lauer to Pay Estranged Wife Annette Roque $20 Million in Divorce Settlement: Reports

Matt Lauer‘s divorce with Annette Roque is nearing its finalization — and with it comes a multi-million dollar settlement.

Lauer, 60, has agreed to pay Roque, 51, up to $20 million in their divorce, which will soon be final, according to Page Six.

The outlet also reports that the couple, who wed 20 years ago in 1998, has agreed to share custody of sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

Entertainment Tonight also reported the $20 million figure.

Lauer, a source told ET, “finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids. He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of.”

Now, “there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process,” the source said. “They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward.”

Reps for Lauer did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last fall, the longtime Today host, 60, was fired from NBC in November for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Annette Roque and Matt Lauer Kevin Mazur/Getty

Roque once filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane” behavior, though she withdrew the petition three weeks later. And in 2014, Roque was once again “shopping for a divorce lawyer,” a legal source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

Following Lauer’s firing from NBC, the pair stopped wearing their wedding bands, were “preparing for divorce” as of April and were “barely speaking to each other.”

In May, a source told PEOPLE that “the damage in this marriage can’t be fixed.”

Now that an official split is imminent, it won’t be simple for the duo to divide their considerable assets.

In November, Time estimated Lauer’s earnings over his NBC career to be over $100 million; for the last few years of his career there, the New York Daily News reported his salary as $25 million annually.

The couple own a Hamptons mansion — where Roque currently lives with their three children and Lauer has been living in the guest house, according to a source — that they bought from Richard Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million.

They also own a nearby Sag Harbor home that’s currently on the market for $12.75 million, and a New York City townhouse that’s for sale for $7.35 million.

“Certainly if I were [Annette’s] lawyer I would be looking at getting something close to 50 percent” of their fortune, New York-based divorce attorney Bernard Post, who is not involved in the case, told PEOPLE.

“This is not going to get played out in the press,” said Judith Poller, who has handled divorces for celebrities like Drew Barrymore. “They’ll do everything quietly. My guess is she will get the Hamptons house and a chunk of cash, but no spousal support. He will pay child support.”