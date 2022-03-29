Matt Lanter's Wife Angela Reveals His Emergency Surgery Was Due to Twisted Intestine, Blockage

Matt Lanter had emergency surgery after he "was diagnosed with a closed loop intestinal obstruction (his small intestine twisted, causing a blockage)"

Angela Lanter is giving an update about what sent husband Matt Lanter to the hospital last week.

After revealing over the weekend that the Jupiter's Legacy star had undergone emergency surgery, Angela shared a black-and-white photo of Matt, 38, in the hospital on Monday evening, explaining, "Last Tuesday, Matt started experiencing intense abdominal pain and was admitted to the hospital later that night."

"Thursday he was diagnosed with a closed loop intestinal obstruction (his small intestine twisted, causing a blockage) and was rushed into emergency surgery," she continued. "He has experienced some setbacks after surgery but today he is feeling a little better."

Angela said that Matt's medical team "have stressed the importance of getting up and walking, so we're slowly getting him moving more and more."

"Hoping for more improvement tomorrow. Thankful for all of your prayers. ❤️," she concluded.

Among the bevy of supportive comments on Angela's heartfelt post was one from Melissa Joan Hart, who wrote, "Praying hard and hear [sic] for you whatever you may need."

"Love you," wrote Johnathon Schaech, who appeared in the 2014 series Star-Crossed with Lanter.

Said Bill Horn, "Glad he's feeling better! ❤️❤️"

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her and her husband's intertwined hands on Sunday, Angela initially shared, "This week has been the scariest of my life."

"My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday," she added of the 90210 alum. "Thankfully he's started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery."

Angela concluded, "Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. ❤️ We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated."