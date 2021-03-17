Matt James Tweets 'Google Therapist Near Me' Following The Bachelor Finale

Despite giving the final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James said he ended their relationship amid controversy of her racially insensitive photos

Matt James is looking for a way to reflect following his controversial season of The Bachelor.

On Tuesday, one day after The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose special aired, James shared on social media that he was seeking the help of a good therapist.

"✍🏽 Google ✍🏽 Therapist ✍🏽 Near me," the 30-year-old tweeted.

During the ATFR special, James told Acho that his relationship with Kirkconnell ended after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 surfaced on social media.

Last month, she apologized for her racially insensitive actions and declared she'd "continue to learn how to be antiracist."

James — who professed his love to Kirkconnell on the finale — admitted that he started to "question everything" when the controversy surrounding her began and didn't initially want to believe the information coming out. But when it turned out to be true, the North Carolina native knew the pair needed to part ways.

Image zoom Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC (2)

In searching for a therapist, James seems to be following his best friend Tyler Cameron's advice to concentrate on himself following the whirlwind season.

Cameron, 28, told People (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons that he would advise James to "just focus on yourself man, get yourself in the right headspace and when you're ready, you're ready."

"But right now, take some time for yourself, work on yourself and get yourself back to being Matt, which I think he's doing," Cameron added.

Following Monday's finale, James appeared on Good Morning America where he opened up to host Michael Strahan about having difficult conversations with the women over the course of his season, admitting that he feels he could have asked more illuminating questions.

"Before [Rachael's] photos came to light, had you ever had conversations of what it would be like or mean to be in a biracial relationship and about raising kids together?" asked Strahan.

"I think that a lot of the time spent during filming and having those conversations was among the other women of color," he told GMA on Tuesday. "I think that we could have had those conversations amongst the white women who were there, as well. But hindsight's 20/20, and I probably should have asked more clarifying questions."

Regardless of whether he found his future wife by the end of his stint as the first-ever Black Bachelor of the franchise, James said he's more grateful for the discussion brought by the season's events, and the opportunity for more education.