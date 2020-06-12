20 Gorgeous Photos of Matt James, Bachelor Nation's Newest Leading Man

Although he is technically a newbie, James is no stranger to the franchise. He was originally cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, which halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC exec Rob Mills told Variety, "He would have been on Clare’s season if it started in March. When we realized the shutdown was going to extend through the summer, we started thinking about how we were going to choose our Bachelor."

"Matt was somebody who was on our radar and we were thinking about him," Mills continued. "We were thinking, do we announce him early, or do we put him on Clare’s season and then announce him later, if it doesn’t work out with Clare?"

Added Mills: "We didn’t make a final decision until recently, but this has been talked about for quite some time."