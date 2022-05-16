Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell and Tyler Cameron Have a 'Love-Hate Relationship'

Tyler Cameron was the first of the three to appear on The Bachelor franchise during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Matt James is the man in the middle when it comes to his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell and his best friend Tyler Cameron.

In a conversation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, James said the two have a "love-hate relationship" — though the revelation came during a quick game that didn't allow James, 30, or Kirkconnell, 25, to expand on why the relationship runs hot and cold.

James and Cameron, 29, have been friends since long before either of them appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. When Cameron rose to fame from appearing on Hannah Brown's season of the show, he pushed his roommate, James, to apply for the series.

matt james and tyler cameron Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

James became one of the only recent leads to skip The Bachelorette entirely, and be invited to act as The Bachelor with no former ties to the series. It's there he met Kirkconnell, and after a whirlwind of controversy, found lasting love.

Cohen also asked James when he's planning to "make it official" with Kirkconnell. She jumped in and said: "Thank you for asking."

James didn't have a set answer, but said he'll pop the question to Kirkconnell "when the time's right."

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The former Bachelor also opened up about when he knew Kirkconnell could be the one. "When I met everybody that first night and our interaction was the most genuine," he said of his time on The Bachelor. "I was looking for that genuine connection and just realness and she exuded it. And there it is."

James and Kirkconnell took some time apart after filming The Bachelor when Kirkconnell was accused of past racist actions — including taking part in an Antebellum-themed sorority party — in her past. The pair sat down with host Emmanuel Acho on the After the Final Rose episode to talk through race and the role of racism in Kirkconnell's upbringing.