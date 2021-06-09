The former Bachelor star confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he was dating Rachael Kirkconnell again following their previous breakup

Matt James is showing girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell a few of his favorite hometown spots.

The former Bachelor star documented an eventful day with Kirkconnell on his Instagram Story Tuesday, taking her to what he said is the "best" burger and fries in North Carolina, at Char Grill restaurant, as well as to an ice cream shop and her first ever hockey game at Raleigh's PNC Arena.

Kirkconnell, 24, also posted about their day together on her own Instagram Story, captioning a shot of James, 29, in front of the burger joint: "took me to his fav spot! just a little excited."

When James later shared a photo of the couple enjoying their ice cream, showing Kirkconnell with her eyes half closed as she dug into the treat, Kirkconnell reposted the shot and teased, "LMAO @mattjames919 you are WRONG for this!"

Kirkconnell received James' final rose at the close of his season of The Bachelor, but the duo revealed on the After the Final Rose special in March that they had broken up after photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 resurfaced on social media. She has since apologized and said that she is "learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist."

Following their public breakup, however, James confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he was once again "pursuing" a relationship with the Bachelor winner.

"I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it," he said at the time.

Last month, he said on the Pomp podcast that he and the season 25 contestant got back together after she gave him an "ultimatum."

"She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,'" he said in the episode. "That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."