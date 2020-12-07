Matt James Hilariously Smashes His Birthday Cake into Tyler Cameron's Face: 'I Missed You Brother'

"We've missed this bromance so much," one user said in response to the hilarious video

Let Tyler Cameron eat cake!

While attending the Miami Dolphins' football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Matt James hilariously smashed a cake into Bachelorette alum Cameron's face when the Pepsi Fan Cam caught the two friends attending the game together.

In the video, which James, 29, shared to his Instagram Story, the Bachelor nation star — who will make history next year as the franchise's first-ever Black male lead — is sitting beside Cameron, 27, when he begins to wave to the cameras after he realizes they are onscreen.

Then, as Cameron looks away, James grabs a birthday cake that is situated before him and sways it back and forth to the tune of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," which is playing in the stadium, before he quickly shoves the cake right into Cameron's face.

Letting go of the cake, James then opens and chugs a can of beer, before he stands up and motions to the crowd to cheer for his prankster antics.

"Soo @tylercameron3 got me a 🎂 for my birthday ... 😊😈," James wrote alongside the first part of the clip, before he added, "I missed you brother," in a follow-up video on his Instagram Story.

Then, in a separate snapshot taken after he planted the cake on his friend's face, James also shared a photo of Cameron holding what was leftover of the cake, as he stared seriously at the camera while James smiled with a laugh.

Reacting to the laugh-inducing video on Twitter, a selection of fans of the two friends wrote about the clip as well.

"I cannot stop watching lmfao!!! This is best thing that has happened in 2020," one user wrote as another added, "We've missed this bromance so much."

Last month, during an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Cameron teased a potential cameo on James' upcoming season of The Bachelor.

"I saw him recently," Cameron revealed at the time, seemingly hinting at his appearance on the ABC dating show. "No spoilers!"

Cameron — who was the runner-up of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season — said that James "was great" when the two reunited and that he is going to give his all as the Bachelor on season 25.

"We are going to get a full dose of Matt," he said with certainty. "He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up."