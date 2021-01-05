James also talked about how both Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were a crucial support system when he found out he was going to be the next Bachelor

Matt James Says He 'Can't Speculate' If Pals Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Will Get Back Together

Matt James isn't sure if fans will ever see a romantic reunion between his friends, Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the new Bachelor and best friend of both Cameron and Brown spoke about whether or not the pair could potentially get back together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You gotta ask them about that!" Matt told the outlet. "I can't speculate on that."

During Brown's season of The Bachelorette, the former pageant queen sent Cameron home during the finale episode and got engaged to contestant Jed Wyatt. However, the pair later ended their engagement and Brown asked Cameron out for a drink during the live After the Final Rose segment.

Over the summer, the exes then quarantined together in Florida, along with James, amid the coronavirus pandemic — leaving fans to speculate if the two had gotten back together. But in October, Brown and Cameron squashed those rumors in a YouTube video, where they insisted they hadn't hooked up while living together and were instead working on being just friends.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron | Credit: Hannah Brown/Youtube

Speaking about his time living with the former flames over the summer, James said both Brown and Cameron were a crucial support system when he found out he was going to be the next Bachelor.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

"Man, they were huge," he told ET. "Especially Hannah, that relationship that we formed during quarantine — she was awesome."

"She just told me to be myself, and the same advice that Rachel [Lindsay] offered, be myself," James added. "It sounds simple, but when you're in that moment, it's easy to get caught up in the moment, but I continued to do things that grounded me, which was exercise, eat healthy, pray. And I got through it."

James then teased whether fans could expect to see a cameo from either Cameron or Brown on his season, telling the outlet he "wouldn't be surprised" if they showed up.

"I don't want to put a lot of expectations on it, but I think it's a great start to the year," James said.