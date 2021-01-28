The current Bachelor said the incident is a reminder "to be smart about the people you surround yourself with"

Matt James Responds to His Friend Body Shaming Victoria Larson: 'That's Not What I'm About'

Matt James is speaking out after one of his friends was caught on video body shaming Victoria Larson, a contestant from his season of The Bachelor.

James, 29, addresses the incident on Thursday's episode of The Real talk show, saying that is "never something that I condone or stand for."

"It's just a constant reminder that you need to be smart about the people you surround yourself with. And those moments when you're in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it's sad that someone would think saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do," he says.

Image zoom Victoria Larson (L); Matt James | Credit: Victoria Larson/Instagram; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He continues, "Who is he to comment on someone's body? It's such a low blow for any man to try and take a dig at something like that. That's not my character and that's not what I'm about. It's a shame that that's even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don't know if you'll get it from him, but that's not something I support or stand for."

In a video shared on Instagram Monday by Bachelornation.Scoop, the current Bachelor is seen playing a round of golf with a group of friends that includes former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

As James prepares to putt, a friend named Jerry attempts to distract him by saying, "Now how was Victoria's body? 'Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice … and you've been making out with this woman."

Image zoom Victoria Larson's comment | Credit: Instagram

Larson left a comment on the video that read, "Cute ... I love my body :)" with a pink heart emoji. She also appeared to clap back on her own Instagram feed.

Captioning her first post with a golfer emoji, the 27-year-old shared a split-screen photo of Miss Universe contestants in bikinis, above a photo of a shirtless man sitting on a couch and holding a glass of beer. The photo of the man included the caption, "Her nose is too big."

Larson then shared a shot of herself in a black bikini, captioning the post, "Y'all r too much 😹💃🏽 body by @naturalpilates & @carriespilatesplus."

Larson has been a contestant to watch on this season of The Bachelor, regularly referring to herself as "the queen" and making it clear that she isn't on the show to make friends.

Early on during Monday's episode, she remarked of fellow contestant's Sarah Trott's departure the previous week, "The trash took itself out."