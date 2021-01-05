Matt James Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Wife's Picks for Final Three Women: She 'Has Great Taste'

Matt James also spoke about the moment he first received The Bachelor call as well as the premiere episode's standout contestant, Victoria Larson

Jimmy Kimmel's wife has made her picks for Matt James' final three.

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired following the season premiere of The Bachelor's 25th season, the 53-year-old talk show host revealed that his wife, Molly McNearney, made an early guess about which three women will be the finalists for James' season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing that he would be watching James' face "very closely" to see how he would react to McNearney's picks, Kimmel held up three photographs of Bri Springs, Abigail Heringer and Rachael Kirkconnell.

After Kimmel told James, 29, that McNearney, 42, believes that Kirkconnell will be his "bride," the comedian asked the new Bachelor his thoughts, to which he played coy. "I'd love to know the thought process," he said, before Kimmel replied, "I don't think there is a thought process, she just kind of looks at them. Sometimes she picks before the show starts and she just looks at a picture and decides, and somehow she gets it right."

"I would say that your wife has great taste," James then replied before Kimmel took part in some self-deprecating humor, joking, "Well, we know that's not true," as he gestured to himself with a laugh.

Image zoom Matt James | Credit: Getty Images

On Monday evening, James' inaugural episode of the latest season of The Bachelor premiered and introduced the 32 women who would be vying for his heart.

And while James — who is the first-ever Black Bachelor — said he's excited about the journey, he opened up about how his experience differs from other Bachelor nation members, as he has never starred within the Bachelor franchise before.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

While chatting with Kimmel, the real estate broker noted that he was "supposed to be a contestant on Claire [Crawley's] season," but he "ended up quarantining down in Florida because they kind of put things on hold." That's when James said he got a call from behind-the-scenes personnel of the reality series that he was being considered for the reality show lead.

"I thought they were pulling my leg and here we are eight months later," James said. "I honestly thought it was a joke because I was like this is too far out of left field. That was the last thing I was expecting to get on my phone ... I really downplayed it and then they called back and they were like, 'No, seriously,' and I kind of sat down for a second and I was like, 'I'm in, I'm honored.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Matt James Says He 'Was Shaking Like No Other' on Night 1 Because He Was So Nervous

Later, James also touched on one of the show's standout contestants from the first night — Victoria Larson.

Larson ended the arrivals of the contestants on a literal high when four masked men carried her in on a throne. The 27-year-old gave Matt a king's crown and headed inside, declaring, "The queen has arrived, bitches."

When asked by Kimmel about his true thoughts about the "queen" contestant after she announced herself, James laughed and admitted that Larson's antics "broke the ice."

"To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria's entrance and who she was because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it," he said. "And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it broke the ice. It's such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything she is, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night."