Bachelor's Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell Reunite with Emmanuel Acho at UFC Fight

The romance between The Bachelor star Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell is still going strong, and the pair just reunited with a major player in their journey.

The two were spotted together at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a UFC fight on Saturday alongside former NFL linebacker and broadcaster, Emmanuel Acho, 30.

The last time Acho, James, and Kirkconnell were with each other was during The Bachelor season 25's After the Final Rose special in March, which Acho hosted.

James, a former college football player, was the first Black lead for The Bachelor. He chose to be with Kirkconnell at the end of his season, but they later split in the wake of the resurfacing of racially insensitive photos of her from 2018. The images and their split were discussed with Acho during After the Final Rose.

The couple eventually rekindled their relationship in April.

Acho shared photos of the happy couple posing with him on Saturday, intermixed with pictures and video from the March Bachelor special on Instagram.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Acho wrote, "Nothing made me happier than seeing @mattjames919 & @rachaelkirkconnell together last night. I haven't seen these 2 since we walked off the @bachelorabc stage nearly 250 days ago. We've cried together and we've laughed together, but it was all smiles this time around! Mi familia ❤️🌹. #FightNight #UFC268."

James, 29, also shared the photos of the trio together at UFC 268 with a special shout-out to Acho. "Oh and.. Thank You!" he wrote.

It was a busy weekend for James, who participated in the TCS New York City Marathon held Sunday.

James recently told PEOPLE he used his time on Dancing with the Stars season 30 to train for the 26.2-mile race.

"I was practicing four or five hours a day with Lindsey [Arnold] and I feel like that was a substitute for those long runs because being able to run, in my opinion, it's a mindset," said James. "It's about time on your feet — and those dancing shoes aren't crazy comfortable. I've been on my feet for four to five hours, which is kind of similar to a marathon, so my target time for the marathon is probably going to be in that four-hour range."