The former Bachelor star shared moments hanging with his girlfriend and best friend during a boxing event in Miami Gardens

Matt James was all smiles while partying with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell and best friend Tyler Cameron over the weekend.

On Saturday, James, 29, documented his time at Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The filmed event featured stars from YouTube and TikTok going head-to-head in a series of boxing matches and included performances from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Migos.

One video posted to James' Instagram Story included Kirkconnell showing off her dance moves during Lil Baby's performance while James filmed her and nodded along to the song. James also posted a photo of himself posing next to Cameron, writing "sniper gang" atop the image.

This isn't the first time James and Kirkconnell have spent time with the Bachelorette alum. During Memorial Day weekend, James and Cameron took their respective girlfriends, Kirkconnell and Camila Kendra, to Long Island for the holiday, where they hit up local hot spot Bounce Beach Montauk.

James posted an Instagram photo at the bar with Cameron, captioning the pic: "Found The End Of The World." Kirkconnell joked in the comments, saying she's "forever the third wheel" with the longtime friends.

Cameron's support was seemingly helpful to James when his relationship with Kirkconnell was off to a rocky start shortly after his season of The Bachelor.

Following the couple's public breakup - which came after Kirkconnell's racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced while The Bachelor was airing - Cameron told People (the TV Show!) that he advised James to concentrate on himself until he was ready to move forward.

"Just focus on yourself man, get yourself in the right headspace and when you're ready, you're ready," he said back in March. "But right now, take some time for yourself, work on yourself and get yourself back to being Matt, which I think he's doing."

Shortly after, James confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he was once again "pursuing" a relationship with the Bachelor winner, saying, "I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."