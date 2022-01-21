Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are posting footage from their vacation at Nemacolin, which is the luxury Pennsylvania resort they met at while filming The Bachelor

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Return to the Resort Where They Met While Filming The Bachelor

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have returned to the place where their love story first began.

Across social media, the couple has documented their trip to Nemacolin in Pennsylvania — the luxury resort is where James, 30, and Kirkconnell, 25, met while filming his season of The Bachelor, which aired in early last year. They were joined by James' mother, Patty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Kirkconnell's Instagram Story Friday, she posted photos of the pair posing outside of the resort. She also uploaded footage from the various activities they did together, including going shopping, playing indoor golf and enjoying a lavish seafood dinner.

Kirkconnell also shared the trip on TikTok. While lip-synching the popular sound, "Hm, I really want some miso soup," the graphic designer was seated in a car beside James.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell//Instagram

As the pair arrived in Nemacolin, James and Kirkconnell looked around in wonderment. The former Bachelor contestant then mouthed the words, "Oh, my God! Miso soup!"

Kirkconnell also captioned the TikTok: "Fallin in love all over again."

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell//Instagram

Both James and Kirkconnell shared several videos from their fun, yet intense nerf gunfight. But James also uploaded a hilarious video where he told Kirkconnell he has "something" for her, which turned out to be a shot from his toy gun.

"Am I wrong for this!? 😂❤️," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kirkconnell was a frontrunner on James' season, though she faced backlash offscreen after her past racist controversies surfaced online. Namely, she came under fire for attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball.

Kirkconnell apologized for the wrongdoings, saying her "ignorance was racist" and that she "was wrong."

James had originally chosen to be with Kirkconnell at the end of his journey, but he revealed on the After the Final Rose special last March that they "can't be in a relationship" anymore. He said that there is "work" that "needs to be done" on her end, adding that he "can't" do it for her.

Rachael and Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

One month later, James told PEOPLE he was "pursuing" a relationship with Kirkconnell. "I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it," he added.

Since reconciling, the pair have been open about their relationship and any obstacles they face.

"It was a bit of a journey," Kirkconnell told Extra in August. "But I think we're in a really good place. We've had a lot of love come our way, but I like to think that even though people have been super, super nice, we just like to focus on each other and put all of that aside and let that outside noise stay a little more quiet these days. So it's been good though, we've been good."