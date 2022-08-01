Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline

Their relationship on the show was not without its struggles, however. As the season was airing, racially insensitive photos from Kirkconnell's past surfaced and caused a strife in their relationship as James was the franchise's first-ever Black Bachelor. After a brief breakup, the couple were able to work things out and have been together ever since.

"The best thing for us was to remove ourselves from the show, from everything," James told PEOPLE in May 2022 of his and Kirkconnell's post-show romance.

From their first Bachelor meeting to their public breakup and private reconciliation, here's everything to know about Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship.

September 2020: Matt James meets Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor

Rachael and Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

While the first episode of The Bachelor season 25 aired in January 2021, the show began filming in September 2020, and James met Kirkconnell on the first night.

After stepping out of the limo, Kirkconnell told James, "You are more good-looking in person!" Later in the evening, James said of Kirkconnell, "She's beautiful, articulate, she's sexy and she's being open and vulnerable."

Fall 2020: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell fall in love on The Bachelor

RACHAEL, MATT JAMES Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

The pair quickly connected on the reality show, but it wasn't until Week 5 that their relationship got more serious after their first one-on-one date. During the evening portion of the date, James and Kirkconnell both revealed they were falling in love with each other.

During a group date that week, Kirkconnell shared her feelings for James and expressed her concerns about the show's process.

"I feel like I've been searching for what feels like my whole life for this and now I feel like I finally found it," she said. "The only worry is that I just don't get you at the end of this."

James was reassuring and told Kirkconnell, "Where I'm at with you is, when I'm not around you, I'm thinking about you. And you just make me smile."

A few episodes later, James met Kirkconnell's family during her hometown date. Although Kirkconnell's father expressed some concerns about how fast their relationship was progressing, the couple assured him that their feelings were real.

As The Bachelor neared its conclusion, James sent runner-up contestant Michelle Young home and revealed that he wouldn't be proposing to anyone. Instead, he told Kirkconnell, "When I think about the life I want to live, I think about living that life with you. And I want to leave here with you. And I want to commit to you and to every day moving on, what we started here. And the truth is that I love you."

Matt then gave Kirkconnell the final rose and they left the show together.

February 2021: Racially insensitive photos of Rachael Kirkconnell begin to circulate on social media

As the show was airing, social media posts that showed Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party began circulating online.

James responded to the controversy surrounding his front-runner in an interview with ET Online.

"Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people's lives. So I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully she will have her time to speak on that," he said.

Kirkconnell also responded to the allegations and issued an apology for her past behavior on Instagram. "I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist," she wrote.

Longtime host of the franchise, Chris Harrison, defended Kirkconnell in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey. After his comments prompted backlash from fans, Harrison exited the franchise in June 2021.

March 2021: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell discuss their breakup at the After the Final Rose special

RACHAEL, MATT JAMES Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

During the After the Final Rose special, Kirkconnell and James revealed that they had split when the allegations against Kirkconnell surfaced. James explained that he ended their relationship after realizing that Kirkconnell "might not understand what it means to be Black in America."

"I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work," he added.

After the episode aired, Kirkconnell shared an Instagram post about her Bachelor experience, revealing that she still loved James but respected his decision to end their relationship.

April 2021: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell spark reconciliation rumors

Rumors swirled that James and Kirkconnell were back together when they were spotted in New York together in April 2021. However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that James and Kirkconnell were "just friends."

"They are not together. He supports her as a friend. He is not looking for a relationship," the source said.

One of James' exes then claimed that he reached out to her just days before he invited Kirkconnell to New York.

An insider close to Kirkconnell later told PEOPLE that she had gone to New York with hopes of reconciling their relationship. The source noted that Kirkconnnell was "extremely upset" when she saw headlines about their relationship being platonic and found out that he was talking to other girls.

Later that month, the pair was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumors yet again.

May 2021: Matt James reveals Rachael Kirkconnell gave him an ultimatum

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

During an appearance on the Pomp podcast, James revealed that Kirkconnell gave him an "ultimatum," which was the push he needed to commit to her.

"She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,' " he said.

James also confirmed that the pair were officially back together. "There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We're back together [now]," he said. "Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude. It's one of the many things I love about her."

That same month, James made his rekindled relationship with Kirkconnell Instagram official.

June 2021: Matt James takes Rachael Kirkconnell home to North Carolina

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell Instagram

James took Kirkconnell to visit his hometown in North Carolina, where they visited his favorite burger place and attended a hockey game at Raleigh's PNC Arena. Both reality stars shared cute stories and posts from the trip to their Instagram accounts.

Later that month, the couple took another trip and headed to Miami for a boxing event with James' best friend and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

July 2021: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell make their red carpet debut

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Kirkconnell and James walked the red carpet together for the very first time at the 2021 ESPY Awards. Kirkconnell later joked in the caption of an Instagram post that she was "easily the most unathletic person" at the event.

August 2021: Matt James and Rachael Kirckconnell reveal they're "in a good place"

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

During an interview with Extra in August 2021, James and Kirkconnell opened up about their rekindled relationship. "It was a bit of a journey," Kirkconnell explained. "But I think we're in a really good place. We've had a lot of love come our way, but I like to think that even though people have been super, super nice, we just like to focus on each other and put all of that aside and let that outside noise stay a little more quiet these days. So it's been good though, we've been good."

September 2021: Matt James celebrates Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

James posted a tribute to Kirkconnell on Instagram in honor of her 25th birthday. "Happy Birthday to my emergency contact @rachaelkirkconnell ❤️🥳🎂 I love you," he wrote alongside a series of photos of Kirkconnell.

Later that month, Cameron revealed to PEOPLE that James and Kirkconnell were "incredibly happy" together. "They're great together and they're a team, which is cool to see," the former Bachelorette contestant added of his best friend's relationship.

As for a potential engagement, Cameron said that James and Kirkconnell were taking their romance at "Matt and Rachael's pace, not the Bachelor pace."

"I think they'll take their time and they'll do it when it's right and if it's right for them," he added.

October 2021: Matt James calls Rachael Kirkconnell the "brightest spot" of his year

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell Instagram

James opened up to PEOPLE about Kirkconnell in October 2021, saying, "There's been a lot that's happened over the past year and she's been the brightest spot of that. I'm excited for what lies ahead for us."

Around the same time, the pair spent some time together in Malibu, California. Kirkconnell shared photos from the trip writing, "These nights are my favorite."

November 2021: Rachael Kirkconnell supports Matt James as he runs the New York City Marathon

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

In November 2021, James and Kirkconnell had what she later referred to on Instagram as "one of the best weekends."

James took Kirkconnell to her first-ever UFC fight, where they reunited with their After the Final Rose host, Emmanuel Acho, at Madison Square Garden. The next morning, James ran the New York City Marathon with Kirkconnell cheering him on.

She shared an Instagram post celebrating her boyfriend's achievement, writing in the caption, "I love doing this life with you. thank you for always showing me how beautiful and fun it can be, whether it's checking off a bucket list item or enjoying a slice of pizza. It's fun being in love with your best friend."

December 2021: Rachael Kirkconnell celebrates Matt James' birthday

Kirkconnell paid tribute to James on his birthday, calling him, "the man of my dreams and my very best friend." She added, "I cherish the fact that I get to share this life with you and get an up-close view of your heart."

January 2022: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell return to the resort where they met

Rachael Kirkconnell Instagram Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

In January 2022, James and Kirkconnell returned to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, where James' season of The Bachelor was filmed. They documented the visit on social media and enjoyed some shopping, indoor golf and a lavish seafood dinner. "Fallin in love all over again," Kirkconnell captioned one of her posts.

February 2022: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell vacation in Europe

Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Matt James/Instagram

In February 2022, Kirkconnell and James took a vacation to Italy. Kirkconnell shared that it was her first time visiting Europe, calling the trip "so special."

A few days later on Valentine's Day, Kirkconnell paid tribute to James with some sweet Instagram selfies from the European getaway, writing, "The butterflies haven't stopped since the first night I met you."

March 2022: Matt James opens up about his breakup with Rachael Kirkconnell in his first book

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell attend 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

In March 2022, James debuted his book First Impressions: Off-Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness. In it, the first-time author got candid about his split from Kirkconnell and how the resurfaced photos of her affected their relationship.

"She and I spent two days together, and then on the third day, we had the hard conversation," James wrote. "I shared how it felt seeing her, a woman I loved, embody a role that had once so antagonized me. My emotions welled up, and she met me at their peak."

He added that he forgave her at first, but after giving the situation more thought, he realized they needed to take a break to process things. "I am many things — a son, a brother, a man of God — and my race is just as formative a force as all those other traits. I am Black," he wrote. "My partner would need to understand that — not just the fact of my race but also its many implications."

Kirkconnell was supportive of his new book and revealed on Instagram that she got very emotional while reading it.

April 2022: Matt James reflects on his time as the Bachelor

James revealed a secret about his Bachelor experience and his relationship with Kirkconnell during an appearance on former contestants Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgens' Almost Famous podcast.

"What you didn't see on the 'Final Rose' was that we left the stage hand-in-hand," he said about Kirkconnell.

He added, "We weren't speaking and when we both went out there … there's not a lot of room for … you have to stick to the script. There wasn't a lot that we could have discussed that would have progressed our relationship."

James went on to say that he and Kirkconnell have decided to part ways with the franchise. "We were done giving control of our narrative and lives to be exploited, for the most part," he said.

May 2022: Matt James says everything he and Rachael Kirkconnell went through was necessary

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James reflected on the ups and downs of his relationship with Kirkconnell and their future together.

"I've learned a lot. And at the end of day, everything that we've been through has prepared us for the future," he said.

He continued, "It felt like the world was against us. Some people felt like the situation was blown out of proportion and others felt like it hadn't gotten enough attention. We were just trying to enjoy each other and grow our relationship without having to deal with people we didn't even know weighing in."

James also discussed cutting ties with the franchise and how he and Kirkconnell are defining their own timeline.

"We still just try to operate in our own lane. People are moving in, others are engaged ... that stuff doesn't really matter to us. What matters is having a solid foundation and being able to communicate and care for each other," he explained. "That's what we're going to continue to build. Just because we met on a TV show doesn't mean our relationship needs a TV timeline."

July 2022: Tyler Cameron explains why he clashes with Rachael Kirkconnell

In July 2022, Cameron shut down rumors that he and James were no longer close friends. "We all have those friends that they grow up, they start dating their person, they get married, they do their thing and you see him when you see him," he told Us Weekly about where his friendship with his former roommate stands.

Cameron also addressed his relationship with Kirkconnell, which he had previously referred to as a "love-hate relationship." He clarified what he meant by the remarks, saying, "We just have our own ways of clashing. I don't like listening to people sometimes. And she's strong and she has a really good opinion on a lot of things. And sometimes I don't want to hear it."