Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Share Highlights from Their Vacation in Italy: 'Thankful'

The Bachelor couple spent the week exploring Italy and sharing their favorite foods, locations and moments on Instagram

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell just completed their tour of Italy.

The Bachelor couple spent time in Europe this week, and they've shared more than a handful of photos from their travels. Kirkconnell, 25, shared that she and James returned home to America on Tuesday after spending time in Lake Como, Rome, Venice and Florence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, James, 30, posted a series of photos and videos from the couple's time in Rome. The gallery post showed the former Bachelor at a soccer game, standing outside of the Coliseum with Kirkconnell, and plates full of pasta.

Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Matt James/Instagram

The same day, Kirkconnell shared some images of herself in Florence, on what she called a "gloomy day." Her photos included sights seen in the city, including a record store, a canal, rooftop views and of course, more food.

James' Instagram posts from earlier in the week show him sitting on a boat in Venice, videos of the pair enjoying food together in Florence, and a photo of the couple in the city, which James captioned, "Thankful 🇮🇹🍨🍝."

Kirkconnell added a few other glimpses into the trip on her own account, including a gallery post featuring gelato, pasta, lakeside views and cocktails with the caption "making our way through ITALY 🤎." She also uploaded photos of herself standing beside Lake Como.

Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

The tour of Italy comes shortly after Kirkconnell and James returned to the place they first met: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. The Pennsylvania luxury resort served as the backdrop for James' season of The Bachelor, which was filmed during COVID restrictions.

Though the season didn't allow for off-site travel, the couple appears to be making up for it.