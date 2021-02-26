Matt James has three remaining contestants on The Bachelor — Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs

Matt James Questions Whether Love Is 'Enough' in The Bachelor: Women Tell All Promo

Matt James' time as the Bachelor is wrapping up after a whirlwind season.

In a new promo for Monday's Women Tell All special, the eliminated contestants come face-to-face with Matt, 29.

"I care about you still so much," says Serena Pitt, who bowed out of the competition after hometown dates during the most recent episode.

"I really thought I was going to meet your family," adds Katie Thurston. "Is it me?"

Later in the clip, Matt's three remaining contestants — Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs — all profess their love for the lead, leaving him wondering, "Is love enough?"

"I'm ready to make that commitment," Matt says. "What's the right thing to do?"

Matt's season of The Bachelor has recently been embroiled in controversy after frontrunner Rachael was called out for old social media posts which saw her dressed in Native American attire in costume and attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018. She has since apologized.

Longtime host Chris Harrison, 49, addressed the situation during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, on Extra. During their 14-minute, unedited conversation, he said people should have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" in the wake of the resurfaced photos and questioned the "lens" of 2021 compared to 2018.

After receiving backlash for his comments, Harrison issued two separate apologies and announced that he would be stepping away from the franchise for an unspecified period of time. (Harrison will not appear in the live After the Final Rose special, he said, but will be featured in the Women Tell All, as it was filmed prior to his decision to step away.)

In a statement earlier this week addressing the controversy, Matt, the franchise's first Black Bachelor, said that the situation has been "devastating and heartbreaking, to put it bluntly."

"Chris' failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch," he said. "As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years."

Continuing, he said the moment had pushed him "to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents, not just for me, but for all of the contestants of color, especially the Black contestants of this season and seasons past, and for you, the viewers at home."