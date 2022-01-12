Matt James Celebrates Former DWTS Partner Lindsay Arnold's Birthday: 'Friends That Become Family'

The pair danced together for four weeks on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

Happy birthday, partner!

Matt James helped his former Dancing with the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold kick off her 28th birthday celebration with a touching Instagram tribute about their post-show friendship.

The former Bachelor star shared a slew of photos of the two from the past year, including some from their time on the hit ABC dance competition show. The post also featured several snapshots from their real-life friendship.

"There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family 💙," James captioned the touching post, highlighting their bond. "Happy Birthday @lindsarnold 😊🥳🎂"

Arnold was quick to respond. "Ok Matt tryna make me cry or what? 😭 grateful for you!"

In a video on his Instagram Story, James shared the same caption with even more clips from their friendship. In one clip, Arnold, James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are seen baking cookies, while in another, James feeds ice cream to Arnold's daughter Sage.

"I'll end it here. HAPPIEST birthday @lindsarnold. Until next visit," he concluded, with a video of Sage, Arnold and Kirkconnell at breakfast together.