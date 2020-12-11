Matt James' Official Bachelor Cast Is Announced — Meet the 32 Women Vying for His Heart

Pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

"Magi is a beautiful, kindhearted woman whose striking looks are only a small part of her story. She grew up in small village in Ethiopia, and while she says moving to the U.S. was the scariest thing she has ever done, she doesn’t regret it one bit. Magi was only able to move here after she literally won the Diversity Visa Lotto. She is so grateful for all the opportunities she’s been given in life and knows firsthand to never take anything for granted. People often describe her as being too nice, but she sees her kindness as her biggest strength and knows there is power and resilience behind it. She is loyal, honest and has a very positive outlook on the world. Magi is looking for a partner in life — someone she can share everything with and who has a love and compassion for culture like she does. When she's not working or studying to further her career, she loves to explore her town's historical buildings, drink wine at her favorite local restaurants and spend nights in with her girlfriends watching movies. Meeting Matt will be a very new and exciting experience for Magi — she grew up in a place where arranged marriages were very common, so she is excited to be here to show the women back home that everyone deserves to choose who they love!"