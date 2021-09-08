Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him
"She's been keeping me in shape!" the former Bachelor star tells PEOPLE of Rachael Kirkconnell
Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!
The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
"She's been my dance partner outside of Dancing with the Stars," James, 29, tells PEOPLE of Kirkconnell, who was his final pick on The Bachelor. "I come back and try to apply the same lessons that I learned during my rehearsals. She's been keeping me in shape!"
James says Kirkconnell, 24, "was stoked" about him landing a spot on the reality competition series.
"[Rachael]'s been supporting me in every way imaginable," the former college football player adds. "She was the only person who seemed to love my beard, so that's love right there."
The reality star will compete against The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, country star Jimmie Allen, YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, Spice Girls member Melanie C., The Office's Melora Hardin, WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.
DWTS was renewed for its 30th season in March. Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return to the long-running show's judges panel. Tyra Banks is also set to reprise her role as host.
Dancing with the Stars season 30 premieres Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
