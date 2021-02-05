Bachelor Matt James Confirms Hannah Brown Has an 'Incredible' New Boyfriend: 'She's Happy'

Last month, the former Bachelorette was spotted holding hands with model Adam Woolard

Matt James is spilling the deets on friend Hannah Brown's new relationship.

During a Thursday appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, the Bachelor star confirmed that Brown has a new boyfriend after sharing that the pair regularly chats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hannah is my girl. I talk to Hannah on a regular basis," he told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible."

"He's awesome and she's happy and she deserves to be happy," James, 29, added of the former Bachelorette.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Matt James | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Craig Barritt/Getty

Though James didn't reveal her new beau's name, Brown, 26, sparked romance rumors late last month after she and model Adam Woolard were spotted holding hands during a walk in Los Angeles.

In the photos, the two kept close during their Saturday stroll down Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, both sporting face masks to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Brown has yet to publicly post about Woolard on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the reality star follows the model on Instagram. According to his page, Woolard — who has more than 2,000 followers — also works in "Sales/Pr" for fashion label Greg Lauren and is a meditation and lifestyle coach.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

Image zoom Hannah Brown | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In November, Brown told fans that she would be "putting [herself] out there" and would be dating again for the first time since The Bachelorette in 2019.

A month later, fans began to speculate that Brown had a new man in her life after she posted a photo with a mystery man from her "last date" on her Instagram Stories.

As fans recall, Brown rejected Tyler Cameron's proposal on the Bachelorette finale and got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt. She later called off the engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show.