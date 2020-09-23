Matt James Begins Filming Season 25 of The Bachelor: 'See Y'all in 2 Months'

Matt James also gave shoutouts to Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown before he left for filming

Bachelor Nation Calls for More Diversity As Fans Get to Know First Black Male Lead Matt James

Matt James' journey on The Bachelor has begun!

The soon-to-be Bachelor, 28, confirmed on Tuesday that he left to start filming season 25 of the ABC dating series.

"See y’all in 2 months," James wrote on Twitter with a heart and peace-sign emoji.

Prior to his departure, James gave a shoutout on his Instagram Story to his best friend and roommate Tyler Cameron, who was also the runner-up of season 15 of The Bachelorette last year.

"What a crazy 6 months, I love you brother, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you an your mama... (Oh & I'll be back, with a plus one)," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

James also shared a sweet message on his Instagram Story to Hannah Brown ahead of the former Bachelorette's 26th birthday on Thurday.

"Last but CERTAINLY not least...happy (early) Birthday Breezy @hannahbrown," James wrote alongaide a photo of himself, Brown, and Cameron's brother Ryan from when they all self-quarantined together in Jupiter, Florida earlier this year.

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that production on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which began filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in July, was winding down, and that some crew had already left the set to start work on James' upcoming Bachelor season, which will be shot in Pennsylvania.

The new season of The Bachelorette has since wrapped filming and is set to premiere on Oct. 13.

James, who is the first Black Bachelor in the franchise's history, said in June that the reception to his casting has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It's been nice, cause, to be honest with you, I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful, that are excited about me and are honored I'm in the position I'm in and have this opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories," he said during an episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever! to host Chris Harrison.

"I couldn't be more excited about that," James added.

James' historic Bachelor casting was announced in June on Good Morning America with a statement from ABC regarding the show's diversity.

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," the statement read. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

The N.Y.C.-based commercial realtor was originally meant to compete for Clare Crawley's heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.