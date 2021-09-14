"I told Rachael I was going to wait and start Mare of Easttown until she got out here," Matt James said

Matt James Jokingly Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for Binge-Watching a New Show Without Her

Matt James is in the doghouse with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

James jokingly made a plea for forgiveness on his Instagram Story on Sunday after he admitted to finishing the entire first season of HBO's Mare of Easttown without Kirkconnell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

James began his apology to Kirkconnell, 24, by writing across his Instagram Story video post: "I'm sorry."

"I told Rachael I was gonna wait and start Mare of Easttown until she got out here [in Los Angeles]," he continued, in a video captured by The Hollywood Gossip. "And then I made the mistake — I was all, 'Oh, I'm just going to watch 15 minutes. I'm just going to watch 30 minutes,' last night. And I went to bed at 5 a.m. I watched the entire show."

Teasing a bit of the show's shock ending in a second video, James added: "And I can say that I had no idea — I had zero idea — it was going to be who it was. I've never been that unsure of who I thought was gonna be the person. But now I need a new show."

Captioning the second video, James noted that Mare of Easttown "had me guessing everyone" was the culprit.

The HBO crime drama, starring Kate Winslet, quickly became a hit with viewers after its April premiere. Mare of Easttown was nominated for 16 Emmy Award nominations — including outstanding limited series and outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie.

RACHAEL Kirkconnell, MATT JAMES Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Kirkconnell responded to James' public apology on her own Instagram Story. Sharing James' video posts, the Bachelor winner wrote: "Begs him to start it with me the entire week we're together. Starts it right after I leave."

James recently revealed to PEOPLE how Kirkconnell has helped him prepare for the upcoming season of the dance competition series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's been my dance partner outside of Dancing with the Stars," he said. "I come back and try to apply the same lessons that I learned during my rehearsals. She's been keeping me in shape!"

Kirkconnell was James' final pick on his Bachelor season, which aired earlier this year. Though they announced their split in March after Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive actions resurfaced, James confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he's "pursuing" a relationship with her.

Kirkconnell recently spoke to Extra about how they've managed to progress as a couple.