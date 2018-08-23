Matt Bomer to Guest on Will & Grace as Will's Smooth-Talking New Love Interest

Will & Grace is welcoming some big-name guest stars.

NBC has announced that Matt Bomer, 40, will act in an episode as “a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor,” who is a love interest for Eric McCormack‘s Will.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, 28, will also pop up in the episode, and Minnie Driver, 48, will return to her role as Lorraine Finster, the nemesis of Megan Mullally‘s Karen.

David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer, and Mary McCormack will guest star in other episodes of season 2.

When Driver reprised her role in season 1 of the revival, she raved about her time on the show exclusively to PEOPLE. “[The experience] was wonderful,” Driver said. “It was like I had left them all in the same place and I came back and found them all in the same place! It was very familiar and amazing. It was the exact same crew — everyone from hair and makeup to wardrobe. It’s such a family. It was absolutely amazing to be reunited with everyone. It felt like a dream.”

Will & Grace, which is nominated for five Emmy Awards, is a reboot of the hit sitcom that originally ran from 1998 to 2006.

Earlier this year, Sean Hayes told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in The Jess Cagle Interview about the importance of the show for LGBTQ youth.

“If you don’t have the words to explain it to your family, you can say, ‘Like Will & Grace,’ or ‘Like Ellen DeGeneres,'” or whosever out in a public,” he said. “There’s so many more examples now to help people and give them tools to communicate to kids and their families that being gay is as normal as being straight. There’s no difference.”

The next season of Will & Grace premieres on NBC on Thursday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET.