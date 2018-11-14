Matt Barnes Supports Rob Kardashian, Feuds with Blac Chyna After Winning His Own Custody Battle

Blac Chyna wants Matt Barnes to stay out of her personal business.

The Shade Room captured a tense Instagram exchange between Barnes, who just won sole custody of his twin sons against ex-wife Gloria Govan, and Chyna, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.

Under a headline about Kardashian’s claim that he cannot afford his monthly $20,000 child support payments, Barnes commented with a fist, seemingly a sign of support for Kardashian.

Chyna — who is also mom to 6-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga — answered, “i don’t know know bruh mind your own business loser !”

When The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the exchange, Barnes, 38, added, “Back to the Pole you goooooo,” an apparent reference to Chyna’s past job as a dancer at a strip club.

The Blast previously reported that Kardashian, 31, is asking to modify his child support obligation. Kardashian claims that Chyna filing a domestic violence restraining order against him harmed his earning power.

Chyna, 30, suggested on Instagram that she is doing just fine without Kardashian’s assistance.

“Work Hard , Play Harder !!! My s— !!! No Help !!! No Child Support !!! Stop the F—— Lies !!!” Chyna wrote in the caption of a video on Tuesday. In the footage, her Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley all make appearances.

Barnes, after taking his boys bowling, addressed his and Chyna’s spat on his Instagram Story without mentioning her by name.

“I haven’t even looked at the comments and really seen what’s going on, but we have a broken system and we all know that,” the former basketball player started. “She wants to get mad because I threw a fist up, supporting a fellow dude going through some custody s—? That’s on her. I’m not tripping off that.”

“We know the system is broken. It don’t cost $60,000, $50,000, $40,000, $20,000 to raise no children. We all know that. Most of these women are out here buying cars, bags, taking vacations off that child support money. So if I wanna support another dude going through some bulls—, I’mma [do that],” he continued.

“At the end of the day, keep it real, all I did was put a fist up. I didn’t comment on the situation because I really don’t know it,” Barnes said. “I’m just supporting bro because I know it don’t cost that much to raise no godd— baby. So if that made you mad, f— you. F— whoever else it made mad. That’s just what it is.”

“It’s sad that women these days use kids as paychecks,” he said. “That’s partly our blame because our stupid asses get these women pregnant. But these are children. They’re not paychecks. A lot of you women out there use these kids for paychecks, and we coming for y’all asses.”

“I’m speaking from personal experience,” Barnes concluded. “Hope y’all have a good day.”