'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée

TLC's latest series follows Americans taking the ultimate leap of faith as they look for love outside U.S. borders

Published on May 12, 2023 10:00 AM

Harold is getting his affairs in order before he leaves the U.S. to find love outside the country on the TLC's Match Me Abroad.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Monday's premiere episode of the dating series, Harold, a 41-year-old artist from New Mexico, meets with an attorney to discuss the possibility of prenuptial agreement before ever meeting a potential wife.

"So, I have a lot of intellectual property, intellectual property for products and inventions and processes and so forth," Harold tells the lawyer. "So I wanted to know how could a premarital agreement protect me?

Harold, who has autism, further shares his concerns about his finances in a confessional. "I want to protect my art, but also, am an inventor and I collect all my ideas and I put them in my books," he says.

"This is book 10. I have nine others that are about, this big, that I filled but one page per invention," he says as he shows detailed sketches of his creations. "These are my fun rain inventions. This miniature umbrella, a bubble poncho, special bearings so you can slick the rain off your umbrella in a swift motion."

Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
TLC

He adds that he believes the invention could be "world changing" and be worth "a giant windfall of several millions to tens of millions of dollars."

After the lawyer explains that a premarital agreement is between an engaged couple before they get married and can be "as simple as in the event of a divorce that you guys don't divide any assets," Harold insists that he needs to protect his assets.

"I need protection because if I get married and all of a sudden I have the fortune," he explains. "She didn't really help with that, it was not earned, but if she stays with me a number of years then she's earned a good portion of my millions."

The attorney then asks if Harold had a discussion with his future bride about their meeting and he finally drops the bombshell that he has yet to find her.

"I haven't met her yet," he says, which leaves the attorney surprised. "I'm going to Prague and I'm going through a matchmaker."

Harold believes there is a "very strong chance" he will return to the U.S. with a wife, adding, "[I'm] doing my due diligence, I was trying to hit all the bases in case it goes south." The lawyer responds, "All right, well, hopefully that doesn't happen."

The situation was new to the lawyer, who tells Harold, "I've never encountered this particular situation where the fiancée, at least at this initial meeting, is unknown."

He added in a confessional, "He's doing his due diligence, which I think is certainly appropriate. But then, you know, I hope this works well for him, I really do."

Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
TLC

On Match Me Abroad, the hopeless–turned–hopeful romantics will pack their things for just one more shot at love — no matter where in the world it will take them. But not every date will be a good date, as the Americans find "players," "rejection" and a "waste of time" in some of their encounters.

Like beloved TLC shows' past, the show won't only focus on love. Each single's personal life — including skeptical family and friends — will be part of the story as they search the world for their other half. The way it all works: three global matchmakers will help the Americans transition to life in Colombia, Morocco and the Czech Republic as they open their hearts to new strangers.

Match Me Abroad premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

