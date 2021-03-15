ESPN's The One in November will go behind-the-scenes at the Augusta National Golf Club as it prepped for the 2020 Masters tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Masters Tournament Will Be Explored in New ESPN Documentary

ESPN will give golf fans an insider's look at the 2020 Masters Tournament in a new 30-minute documentary, out this week.

The One in November will take fans behind-the-scenes in the days leading up to the 2020 Tournament, which was postponed to November rather than its usual April date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The doc explores how the organization and its officials prepped for the legendary event during unprecedented times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the doc, Fred Ridley, chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, will honor Lee Elder, the first Black player to play in the Masters in 1975. Ridley will also announce Elder as the Honorary Starter at the 2021 Masters and introduce the creation of the Lee Elder Scholarships at Paine College in Augusta.

Image zoom Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The film will also follow golfer Cameron Champ's experience as a first-time player in the tournament, as well as preperations for the 2020 traditional Champions Dinner, hosted by 2019 Masters winner Tiger Woods.

This year will mark 14 years of ESPN airing the Masters. ESPN will broadcast live coverage of the first and second rounds of the 2021 tournament on April 8-9. Featured hole and featured group coverage will broadcast on ESPN+ during all four days of the tournament.

The 2020 Masters champion was golfer Dustin Johnson. Johnson set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score in the history of the Masters at Augusta National. He's now a two-time PGA Tour Player of the Year.

RELATED VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

"For golfers, it's the Mecca, it's Augusta," Johnson told PEOPLE in Dec. 2020. "First, it's hard to get into tournament for one and then obviously to win, it's even that much more difficult. And then two, I grew up down the road from it ... So it's just always had a special place in my heart. And now I think that grew a little bit too, becoming the Masters champion."