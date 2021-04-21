Season 2 of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None premiered back in the spring of 2017

Master of None Season 3 Premiering on Netflix in May After 4-Year Hiatus

Master of None is returning to Netflix after four years away.

The long-awaited third season of the series, co-created by and starring comedian Aziz Ansari, will premiere on the streaming service sometime in May, according to a new video previewing all of the original content coming to Netflix next month.

Netflix has not yet revealed any additional details, including whether the show's other main stars — Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe and Alessandra Mastronardi — will be reprising their roles.

Earlier this year, British news outlet Chortle reported that season 3 was being filmed in London, though Netflix never confirmed those reports. Ansari, 38, previously discussed the prospect of a third season after season 2 of Master of None premiered back in the spring of 2017.

"I don't know if we're going to do a season three. I wouldn't be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it," he told Vulture at the time. "I've got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought ... I've got to get married or have a kid or something. I don't have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time."

Since then, Ansari became embroiled in controversy when an anonymous woman accused him of sexual behavior that she classified as assault but he called consensual. Her story was published in a controversial article on Babe.net that sparked a public conversation regarding the nuances of the #MeToo movement.

The woman, a then-23-year-old Brooklyn photographer, recounted her allegations under the pseudonym "Grace." She alleged that after meeting Ansari at an Emmy Awards afterparty in September 2017, they exchanged numbers and eventually went on a date, which she called "the worst of [her] life."

After a meal, she said they returned to his apartment, where she alleged that Ansari behaved coercively and that several sexual acts occurred though she was "physically giving off cues that [she] wasn't interested."

In response, Ansari issued a statement acknowledging they went on a date and ended up engaging in sexual activity afterward, which he said "by all indications was completely consensual."

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable," he continued. "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture," he added. "It is necessary and long overdue."