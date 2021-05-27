After winning the Group B finals, Queen of Hearts, unmasked as Jewel, beat out Bull (Todrick Hall) on the Dec. 15, 2021, Masked Singer season 6 finale. She later told PEOPLE she found the show to be an opportunity to show off the "technical" side of her voice.

"I have never written songs that show my technical ability as a vocalist, which is weird. I don't know why. I'm just more of a storyteller and never felt the need to really show off technically," she shared. "But this show is all about technical ability and heart. And so, for me, that was really fun to push myself, to sing songs I've admired since I was a little girl, songs that made me want to be a singer."

She also credited the show's schedule with giving her flexibility as a single mom.

"It's very hard for female musicians to be moms," she said. "It's not an industry that's very kind to moms. We're always on the road, we're touring, we're promoting. But an opportunity like this, it's so high profile, so public, but doesn't take a lot of time is a really perfect fit for somebody like me."