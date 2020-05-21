From 18 undercover stars to just three, Frog, Night Angel and Turtle made it to the final showdown and battled it out for the Golden Mask on Wednesday's The Masked Singer.

Frog opened the season 3 finale with an energetic rendition of "Bad Boy for Life" by P. Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry. During his final clue package, which featured a No Limits sign, a crazy wall and references to his daughter, Frog said the show allowed him "to get back to my first love, which is music."

"After years of people always having things to say about me on social media, I started to really doubt myself," Frog added.

Then Turtle took the stage for his last turn with a sentimental cover of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go." After showing off an engagement ring as a hint last week, Turtle referenced a "new Mrs. Turtle" in his clue package and said things in his music career didn't always work out as he'd hoped.

"I've definitely had a lot of 'almost' moments," Turtle revealed. "I almost got this, or almost did that. A lot of things didn't turn out the way I planned and it was oftentimes heartbreaking."

But the judges praised his performance and once again tossed out Nick Carter, Nick Jonas and Jesse McCartney as guesses for who might be under the rock 'n' roll reptile costume.

Night Angel closed out the evening with a powerful version of Tina Tuner's hit "River Deep, Mountain High." But she didn't always have the confidence to own the stage in the way she did on Wednesday night.

"For so long I had to convince myself that I wasn't enough," Night Angel said in her last clue package, adding, "When I didn't find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I'm a mother."

Her kids also inspired Night Angel to participate in the Fox singing competition. "I'm here not just for myself, but for all women and for my little angels — to show them it's never too late to be the person you were meant to be," she said.

The panelists thought Night Angel could be Kandi Burruss or Taraji P. Henson.

After the judges and studio audience cast their final votes of the season, it came time for host Nick Cannon to reveal how each singer fared. First, Cannon announced that Frog took third place and unmasked him as Bow Wow, who the panelists had suspected throughout the season.

"No, not at all, not at all," the rapper, 33, said when asked if he thought he'd make it to the top three. "But there was a lot of strong vocalists here, so I knew I wasn't going to out-sing or out-ballad anybody. So I said, you know what, I'm gonna come with the swag, I'm gonna add a little bit of this, a little bit of that. I want the people behind me. If I get the people behind me, that's going to be my little cheat code to get to the top and it worked."

Cannon then revealed the season 3 winner — Night Angel — meaning Turtle nabbed second place. Turtle removed his mask first, exposing pop star McCartney, another one of the judges' reoccurring guesses.

"I'm just stunned that I'm even here," the newly-engaged Dream Street alumnus, 33, said after being unmasked. "Hats off to Night Angel, who crushed. This is an experience I'll never forget."

The evening couldn't end without this season's champ divulging her identity, too. The much-anticipated reveal gave way to Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape member Burruss, 44.

She couldn't help but shriek when Cannon noted that she was the first-ever female winner of The Masked Singer.