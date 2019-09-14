The Masked Singer Super Sneak Peek Previews the Exciting New Costumes for Season 2

The Masked Singer is back in just two weeks, but fans can get a major sneak peek of season 2 ahead of the premiere.

On Sunday, The Masked Singer Super Sneak Peek will include an introduction to the costumes for the hit Fox series’ second season, as well as the return of season 1 champion T-Pain, a.k.a the Monster, to the stage.

Plus, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the costume workshop. The sneak peek show will also offer even more clues for what is to come in season 2, as well as look back at memorable moments from the show’s inaugural season.

In a teaser for Sunday’s special, host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back and ready to makes guesses about the next crop of costumed performers.

The Skeleton, Rottweiler, Ice Cream and Butterfly are among those seen taking the stage, but the identities of the celebrities remain a mystery.

T-Pain is welcomed back on the stage to kick off the second season. “Everywhere I go they call me, ‘Oh yo the monster,’ ” says the rapper, who beat out the Bee (Gladys Knight) and the Peacock (Donny Osmond) in last season’s finale.

As previously revealed, the Panda, Leopard, Egg, Eagle, Tree, Fox, Rose, Black Widow, Flamingo and the Thingamajig round out the remaining costumes for the season.

While there are 14 total confirmed costumes, Fox has already said that 16 stars have signed up for the season. Thus, the show likely has two remaining costumed characters yet to be revealed.

Marina Toybina, the show’s costume designer, previously told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring. We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

Since its premiere in early January, The Masked Singer shot to the top of the ratings list during its first season, quickly becoming Fox’s most-watched unscripted series.

The Masked Singer Super Sneak Peek airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, while the season 2 premiere of The Masked Singer will air Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, both on Fox.