'The Masked Singer' Unmasks 2 Beloved Actresses on Space Night

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Blast off!

The Masked Singer hosted Space Night on Wednesday and contestants Dandelion, Lamp and UFO delivered out-of-this-world performances.

Reigning champ Dandelion started by offering up some more clues.

"Space is meaningful to me because it showed me early what I wanted to do with the rest of my life," Dandelion said in her clue package.

Dandelion's dog made an appearance in the package, too, as did a Santa hat with a crying laughing emoji.

Michael Becker/FOX

Dandelion sang and played piano to Muse's "Starlight," causing Nicole Scherzinger to call her "an intergalactic rock star."

For her additional clue, Dandelion said, "I have plenty of experience with space."

Scherzinger and her fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke guessed Sara Bareilles, Alicia Witt and Zendaya for Dandelion.

Lamp lit up the stage next.

"I'm terrified of singing, especially in front of people," Lamp said in her clue package.

The clip also showed an energy drink, a yearbook and a witch's cauldron.

Michael Becker/FOX

"As if growing up in front of an audience wasn't hard enough, I also barely had time to myself to figure out who I actually was," Lamp said. "But being a teen queen darling did come with a few first-class perks. From Ryan Reynolds to Mario Lopez to James Van Der Beek, I locked lips with some of my generation's most iconic heartthrobs."

Lamp put her spin on Bananarama's "Venus."

"You are what The Masked Singer's all about — so much fun," said Scherzinger, 44.

Spaceballs star Daphne Zuniga brought out clue: cover girl.

"Let me spell it out: M-a-x-i-m," Lamp said.

"Oh my god, PEOPLE magazine!" joked Jeong, 53.

Neve Campbell, Melissa Joan Hart, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Alyssa Milano and Tara Reid came up as options for Lamp.

Last up, UFO.

UFO's clue package teased that they "skyrocketed into the stratosphere overnight, along with several sisterships."

The video also showed a graveyard, a sewing machine and "RIP Queen Victoria."

"This is no model plane," an announcer said in the clue package.

Michael Becker/FOX

UFO covered Coldplay's "Yellow."

"You are a natural star," said McCarthy, 50.

Astronaut Mike Massimino delivered the phrase "planet-wide" as an additional clue for UFO.

"I'm not just known in America, but the whole galaxy," UFO said.

The panel tossed out models Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

After all three competitors performed, host Nick Cannon asked the studio audience to vote for their favorite act of the night. Once the votes were tabulated, Cannon, 42, revealed that Dandelion would be the first one to unmask.

Dandelion popped off her big white mask and Jeong's guess of Hallmark star Witt, 47, appeared.

Michael Becker/FOX, Randy Shropshire/Getty

"I love you!" Jeong shouted.

Scherzinger cheered him on. "Ken, you did it!" she said.

Lamp and UFO proceeded to face off in the Battle Royale, each giving it their all on Elton John's "Rocket Man."

"They both came to win," McCarthy said.

Ultimately, the judges chose UFO to move on, leaving Lamp to unmask.

The panelists agreed that Sabrina the Teenage Witch star and What Women Binge podcast host Hart, 46, would pop be under the Tiffany lamp shade — and she was!

Michael Becker/FOX, Emily Assiran/Getty

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.