Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Astronaut Gives Nicole Scherzinger a Confusing Clue

Meet them at the mall, it’s going down.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive preview of Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, Astronaut offers up a LEGO clue to panelist Nicole Scherzinger to help them her identity the celeb under the out-of-this-world costume. The clue: a LEGO mall with Minifigures of Astronaut and the Pussycat Dolls singer, 41. (LEGO Masters host Will Arnett serves as a guest judge.)

“Remember when we were both together to celebrate a huge birthday?” Astronaut asked Scherzinger.

After cracking up over her LEGO Minifigure’s appearance, which features a short dark bob and a sparkly top, the pop star said, “No, I don’t! I don’t remember!”

Image zoom Astronaut on The Masked Singer.

Previous panel guesses for Astronaut include Zac Efron, Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson, Corey Feldman, Donald Glover andJoseph Gordon-Levitt. The intergalactic singer will compete against fellow Group C contestants Night Angel, T-Rex and Rhino to make it into the Super Nine, where they’ll join Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger, Banana, Frog and Kitty.

Last week, Swan missed out on her chance to advance when she got the boot and was unmasked as singer and actress Bella Thorne. The 22-year-old said that performing undercover on the Fox singing competition helped suppress some of her stage freight.

Image zoom Bella Thorne as Swan. Michael Becker/FOX (2)

“Usually when I performed in the past — I’ve performed at Billboard and a few really big festivals and whatnot — and right after I’m done I get off stage and I have to throw up because I’m so nervous that I feel it coming while I’m on stage,” Thorne told PEOPLE.” ’Im literally so nervous. On The Masked Singer I didn’t [throw up], not once and I think it was because the Swan mask made it so I didn’t feel as nervous.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.