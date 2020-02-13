The Masked Singer Shocker: Miss Monster Gets Eliminated as the First 3 Finalists Move Forward

The remaining contestants will join the Super 9, who will face off later in the season

By Dana Rose Falcone
February 12, 2020 09:06 PM

On Wednesday’s Masked Singer, the first group of disguised celebs got narrowed down to the three contestants who will move on to the finals later this season.

The Valentine’s Day-themed episode opened up with a group number by the remaining four competitors — Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger — singing “Rock and Roll All Night” by Kiss. Then each singer took the stage solo, preceded by a clue package that featured hints from the celebs’ loved ones. After giving their third performances of the season, the costumed stars presented one of the panelists with a Valentine that offered an additional club.

Jenny McCarthyKen JeongNicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and guest judge Leah Remini made their guesses, and at the end of the episode, they voted with the studio audience on their favorite performance. The contestant with the lowest amount of votes packed their bags and missed out on a chance to go to the finals.

Despite being presumed to be a legendary singer by the panelists, Miss Monster earned the least love on the Valentine’s Day installment and had to take off her furry pink mask. Right before host Nick Cannon helped Miss Monster out of her adorable costume, Thicke and Scherzinger hypothesized “Ain’t Nobody” singer Chaka Khan could be underneath — and they were right.

Miss Monster; Chaka Khan
Michael Becker / FOX; Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I’ve just got to say, I have studied your voice so much. I’m so deeply inspired by you,” Scherzinger told the 10-time Grammy winner, 66, after her identity was revealed.

Khan joins Lil Wayne (Robot) and Drew Carey (Llama) in this season’s eliminated contestant pool so far, meaning Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger will form the Super 9 with the top three singers from Groups B and C.

Scroll down for how the performances broke down during this week’s Group A playoffs.

Turtle

Turtle
Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: football field; favorite high school teacher, Miss S., who was his 9th grade biology instructor; Alpha and Omega; Seoul, South Korea
Song: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes
Panelists’ guesses: Hunter Hayes, Nick Lachey, Jaden Smith
Valentine’s Day clue: To Nicole – “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.”

Miss Monster

Miss Monster
Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: pizza; white socks; a black and white teddy bear with a green bow; “I get to prove that true art comes from within.”; “Miss Monster, oh she’s my spiritual mom,” says her hairstylist.; “Miss Monster has been through a lot and she hasn’t always been seen in the press for who she really is. She’s all about spreading love.”
Song: “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore
Panelists’ guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Queen Latifah, Mary Wilson
Valentine’s Day clue: To Robin – “I only have eye for you. We even had a rendezvous in Sin City.”

Kangaroo

Kangaroo
Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: has a brother one year younger than her; plants; a model airplane; Her brother calls her “a dram queen in her teenage years.”; “When tragedy hit our family, she was the glue that held us all together.”; “Her grace under pressure and her ability to rise above the haters is always something I’ve admired.”
Song: “Diamonds” by Rihanna
Panelists’ guesses: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lindsay Lohan, Jordin Sparks
Valentine’s Day clue: To Leah – “We’ve sat at the same table and your courage has inspired me.”

White Tiger

White Tiger
Michael Becker / FOX

Clues: Historic Route 66 sign; a landline phone off the hook; unwrapped butter; a foam finger with No. 1; a quarter; “I knew going into this signing competition I wasn’t going to be the best singer.”; “I’ve always known how to work a crowd.”; His freshman year college roommate says, “When he commits to something, he doesn’t stop ’til he wins.”
Song: “We Will Rock You” by Queen
Panelists’ guesses: Fabio, Rob Gronkowski, Joe Manganiello
Valentine’s Day clue: To Jenny – “I’m wild about you! But I know your husband will appreciate this card even more.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

