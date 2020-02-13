The Masked Singer Shocker: Miss Monster Gets Eliminated as the First 3 Finalists Move Forward

On Wednesday’s Masked Singer, the first group of disguised celebs got narrowed down to the three contestants who will move on to the finals later this season.

The Valentine’s Day-themed episode opened up with a group number by the remaining four competitors — Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger — singing “Rock and Roll All Night” by Kiss. Then each singer took the stage solo, preceded by a clue package that featured hints from the celebs’ loved ones. After giving their third performances of the season, the costumed stars presented one of the panelists with a Valentine that offered an additional club.

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and guest judge Leah Remini made their guesses, and at the end of the episode, they voted with the studio audience on their favorite performance. The contestant with the lowest amount of votes packed their bags and missed out on a chance to go to the finals.

Despite being presumed to be a legendary singer by the panelists, Miss Monster earned the least love on the Valentine’s Day installment and had to take off her furry pink mask. Right before host Nick Cannon helped Miss Monster out of her adorable costume, Thicke and Scherzinger hypothesized “Ain’t Nobody” singer Chaka Khan could be underneath — and they were right.

Image zoom Miss Monster; Chaka Khan Michael Becker / FOX; Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I’ve just got to say, I have studied your voice so much. I’m so deeply inspired by you,” Scherzinger told the 10-time Grammy winner, 66, after her identity was revealed.

Khan joins Lil Wayne (Robot) and Drew Carey (Llama) in this season’s eliminated contestant pool so far, meaning Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger will form the Super 9 with the top three singers from Groups B and C.

Scroll down for how the performances broke down during this week’s Group A playoffs.

Turtle