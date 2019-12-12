Merry Maskmas! This week’s two-night Masked Singer special continued with the holiday-themed semifinals on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the Tree didn’t make it to the Christmas episode, as the studio audience and judges voted her out on Tuesday night, when actress and comedian Ana Gatseyer was revealed as the festive character. That left Fox, Flamingo, Thingamajig, Leopard and Rottweiler to take the stage on Wednesday. “You sleighed,” panelist Jenny McCarthy said of Fox’s rendition of “This Christmas” that opened the show.

Following all five performances, host Nick Cannon asked the competitors to present a gift that would serve as an additional clue. And at the end of the episode, the audience and panelists Ken Jeong, McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke cast their ballots for the most monumental vote of the season.

First, Cannon revealed Thingamajig would be going home after flirting with Scherzinger all season. Jeong relished in the unmasking because his guess of NBA star Victor Oladipo was surprisingly correct.

“It feels great,” the Indiana Pacers player, 27, said after being unmasked. “It has been a rough year for me but to be able to come out here and put smiles on people’s faces and just do something fun for once and get away from the game has been awesome. It’s nothing but a blessing for me.”

He also said he’d go on a date with Scherzinger, 41, “anywhere, any time, any place.”

After Oladipo gave an encore performance of “Winter Wonderland,” Cannon announced that Leopard would be the second contestant leaving the show. The panelists and audience members alike were shocked to see singer Seal under the regal outfit.

“It’s certainly one that I won’t forget, that’s for sure,” the “Kiss From a Rose” crooner, 56, said of his time on The Masked Singer. “But it was a lot of fun and [I’m] kind of sad that it’s over.”

Seal credited his four kids with Heidi Klum as his inspiration for doing the show. “I thought that this would be a great opportunity to make them laugh and make myself laugh,” he said.

Read on for more about the performances that earned three singers a spot in the finale.

Fox

Clues: Richard written in red handwriting; “A joy that I don’t think I’ve had in over 20 years.”; “I’m not to be slept on as a vocalist.”; “Connected all the parts.”; “This mask has been the great equalizer for me.”

Song: “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway

Judges’ guesses: Wayne Brady, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese

Additional clue: a picture of the Rabbit (Joey Fatone) from season 1; “My buddy rabbit came by the foxhole and told me I would have just as great a time as he did and boy was he right.”

Rottweiler

Clues: a “To: Candace” gift tag; a comic book; a passport; a family of five; “We don’t have a dog now but I’m pretty sure this is going to make us get one.”

Song: “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

Judges’ guesses: Darren Criss, James Franco, Arnel Pineda

Additional clue: A drawing and letter to the panelists — “I believe handmade is always better than store-bought. Thank you all for the love, I wrote you a letter.”

Thingamajig (Eliminated)

Clues: a knee brace; a diploma; a Taurus constellation; “A tough year with a lot of obstacles and adversity.”; “My parents came here with nothing.”; “I’ll never take the sacrifices they made for granted.”

Song: “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby

Judges’ guesses: Montell Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Victor Oladipo

Additional clue: A hat and whip — “While I am a massive movie buff, this clue involves a little more digging.”

Flamingo

Clues: a Naughty or Nice songbook; pens in a cupcake; googly eyes on a cupcake; pancakes and syrup; cheetah-printed luggage; a basketball; “I loved nothing more than singing in my church choir growing up, but it was always just a hobby and I was afraid I’d fail if I took it any further.”

Song: “Hallelujah”

Judges’ guesses: Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, Jessica Simpson

Additional clue: A globe highlighting Israel — “I was baptized in Israel.”

Leopard (Eliminated)

Clues: a record of Slow Jams; a CD titled Cancelled; a score of Brahms’ lullaby; music for animals; a scoreboard; “I came here initially so my cubs would think I’m cool.”; “My long and storied career began with a nativity play at 11 years old.”; “Being here has been an opportunity to remind the world of my talents.”; I don’t want to shed this disguise until I’m crowned the winner.”

Song: “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey

Judges’ guesses: Eric Benét, Jeff Goldblum, Seal

Additional clue: Blueprints — “As you all know, Nicholas and I recently got married. These are the blueprints, Nicholas, where you and I can be so purrrfect.”

The Masked Singer finale airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.